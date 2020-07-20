HCHD releases test results, numbers from free COVID-19 testing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, has released the numbers and results of the free COVID-19 testing that was held at Robert C. Byrd High School on July 14.

The release from the health department stated that a total of 769 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Tuesday, and results have been received for 758 tests with 11 still pending.

Health officials said there were three positive tests and those individuals have been notified. Epidemiological investigations that include contact tracing have initiated and are ongoing, according to the release.

Health officials said that of the three positive tests, one was listed as a Monongalia County resident and two were listed as residents of Harrison County. Officials said they are in open communication with Q-Labs concerning the pending tests and they are expected to be returned at any time.

The health department said it would be sending out written notification of test results in the next few days. Any additional press releases will be submitted once all tests have been received, health officials said.

The release stated that any individual who was tested on July 14 who would like to find their test results can do so at wv.getmycovidresult.com by entering their name, date of birth and the QL in front of their registration number. Google Chrome is the most proficient internet browser for accessing the test result website, according to the release.