Health officials hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Elkins to help protect the community

ELKINS, W.Va. – Vaccinations continued to be available to residents in and around Randolph County with a clinic.

The Randolph Elkins Health Department organized the event, that was held at the Phil Gainer Community Center.

The appointment-only event provided hundreds of doses of the vaccine to people who were 70 and older.

REHD staff said interest in getting the vaccine from around the community continues to stay high.

“The people here are very enthusiastic about getting the vaccine. They are our older population, and they want to be protected.”

