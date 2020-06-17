Here are a few restaurants in Myrtle Beach closing due to COVID-19

(WOWK) — Myrtle Beach restaurants are beginning to close as COVID-19 is being reported across the popular beach destination.

A very popular destination for many West Virginians, an outbreak is beginning to be detected by the Preston County, WV Health Department.

While only three cases are confirmed, many other people have symptoms and the relation is a trip to Myrtle Beach. More test results are expected back soon.

Seasonal flights from Charleston are scheduled to resume July 2, 2020, on Spirit Airlines.

Restaurant workers are beginning to test positive and that’s prompting the popular eateries to close, at least temporarily, for deep cleaning. Here’s a look at some of their posts on Facebook:

Flamingo Grill:

Greg Norman Australian Grille:

Hook & Barrel:

Island Bar and Grill in Surfside Beach:

Molly Darcy’s on the Beach in North Myrtle Beach:

Oscar’s Food & Spirits in North Myrtle Beach:

Rockefeller’s Raw Bar in North Myrtle Beach: