Here are the next list of winners from the ‘Do it for Babydog: Round 2’ vaccine sweepstakes

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has announced the next group of winners for his “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” vaccine sweepstakes.

Three more scholarship winners, along with the 2021 Corvette winner have yet to be announced.

Do it for Babydog prize winners – Sept. 30

Full Ride College Scholarship Winners

Chase Donaldson, Summersville

Angela Watts, Cross Lane

Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner

Sandra Adkins, Ripley

$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner

Ines Frazier, Kenova

Free Gas for 10 Years Winners

Sharon Heslep, Princeton

Andrew Koontz, Wheeling

Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners

Sherrie Browning, Stirrat

Marsha Isaacs, Branchland

Zero-Turn Lawn Mower Winners

Natasha Barker, Princeton

Donna Hoffer, Scott Depot

WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Mike Adams, Nitro

Debra Boyd, Fairmont

Ralph Post, Volga

Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Connie Dorsey, Sissonville

Judy Learmonth, Fayetteville

Jamie Parker, Alderson

Ski Resort Season Passes Winners