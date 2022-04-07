CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 87 new COVID cases and 8 additional deaths on April 7.

On Wednesday, 107 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 498,322 (+87) total cases and 6,749 (+8) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 324 (+19) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines, mask recommendations are based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations.

Masks are no longer recommended in indoor public places in any county in West Virginia. Should COVID cases increase, the CDC will reevaluate the removal of mask recommendations.

Only small pockets of counties in the U.S. are still recommended to wear masks, according to the CDC.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 49-year old female from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Upshur County, an 81-year old male from Lincoln County, a 90-year old male from Pendleton County, and a 75-year old female from Pendleton County.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old male from Berkeley County, an 80-year old female from Pleasants County, and a 73-year old male from Putnam County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 78-year old male from Marshall County, a 54-year old male from Barbour County, an 85-year old female from Marion County, a 92-year old female from Mason County, and a 75-year old male from Greenbrier County. These deaths range from January 2022 through March 2022.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (0), Berkeley (23), Boone (1), Braxton (0), Brooke (1), Cabell (28), Calhoun (2), Clay (0), Doddridge (0), Fayette (3), Gilmer (2), Grant (2), Greenbrier (4), Hampshire (5), Hancock (5), Hardy (0), Harrison (16), Jackson (3), Jefferson (16), Kanawha (20), Lewis (1), Lincoln (4), Logan (5), Marion (9), Marshall (4), Mason (3), McDowell (9), Mercer (15), Mineral (6), Mingo (3), Monongalia (35), Monroe (5), Morgan (3), Nicholas (1), Ohio (3), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (1), Preston (7), Putnam (20), Raleigh (10), Randolph (6), Ritchie (5), Roane (4), Summers (0), Taylor (4), Tucker (1), Tyler (1), Upshur (2), Wayne (4), Webster (0), Wetzel (2), Wirt (2), Wood (11), Wyoming (3).

According to the dashboard, 1,122,024 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 970,005 people, or 54.1% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 434,474 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.