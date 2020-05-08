Heritage Christian School hosts teacher appreciation celebration

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – For Heritage Christian School in Bridgeport, this week is staff appreciation week and under normal circumstances, there would be small celebrations all week.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Parent Teacher Fellowship got creative and had the teachers make signs and stand in the parking lot as the kids passed by in vehicles.

The students were waving to their teachers, waving banners, shouting that they missed them and even giving them gifts and cards.

“At Heritage Christian we are a big family and so it’s been hard being apart. So, this is going to be fun,” said Jennifer Greenman, President of the Parent Teacher Fellowship.

Many of the children and staff said they miss being together. Also, organizers said they thought the drive through in the school parking lot would spark a smile for both staff and students.