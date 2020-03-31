Hold onto your I-do’s; affects of COVID-19 on the wedding industry

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Couples who have spent months up to years in preparation for their big day are now facing a difficult decision: Do they cancel or postpone their wedding day?

There are many major factors that play a critical part in someone’s wedding day, such as the venue, photographers, videographers, wedding planners and invitations. Couples often book vendors anywhere from months to years in advance for a specific date, which could lead to questioning whether they’ll have the same vendor or not if they postpone their wedding to another date.

12 News spoke with five different individuals who are all involved in the wedding industry in some way. They shared their thoughts with us on how they’re handling the situation and trying to find the positives amid the coronavirus interfering with the wedding industry.

The Wedding Planner

Brittany Fink

Brittany Fink is a wedding planner/coordinator, who has a passion for helping couples on their wedding day. She offers a wide variety of unique rentals for any special event, such as backdrops, signs, flower walls and much more.

Since Fink is very much involved in wedding day plans, the coronavirus has put a bit of a halt on her business, however, she has communicated with her clients to make sure they can still receive her services.

She said, “Every event I have scheduled until May 30th has been rescheduled or canceled. The hard part is not knowing when a safe time will be to reschedule these events. We’re working with something that’s never really hit the industry before.”

Fink mentioned that with the canceled events, she has issued a refund and for the ones who are rescheduling, she is just continuing her services package with them. She said, “It’s not their fault that their wedding is being canceled, so really it’s just me working with them under the same contract, just a different wedding date.”

Those who would like to reach out to Fink about her services at this time, can do so through her website or Instagram.

The Photographer

Chelsey Rocha

Chelsey Rocha is going five years strong as a wedding photographer. She offers a wide variety of details within her photography packages, such as complimentary engagement sessions, printing credit and a custom wedding day photography timeline curation.

She plays one of the biggest roles in a couples wedding day because they will be able to look back on the photos from their wedding day for the rest of their lives. Rocha explained that she is very open with her clients and has been in contact with all her May and June brides.

“I sent them an email saying that I am there for them and no bride deserves to have this added stress on top of planning a wedding,” Rocha explained. “So I just wanted to let them know that I was thinking about them and if they needed help rescheduling that I was there for them.”

She mentioned that she likes the idea of couples eloping on their set wedding date. “I haven’t had that come up in my business yet, but if someone wanted to do that, then I would be more than happy to accommodate them and reschedule their reception date.”

Those who have any questions or want to reach out to Rocha about her wedding photography packages, can contact her through her website.

The Bride and Groom

Alexandra Moncada & her fiancé

Alex Moncada and her fiancé have been looking forward to celebrating their wedding on April 4th with all of their friends and family.

After closely monitoring the situation unfold, they decided to postpone their wedding until July. With the original date being so close, she was concerned they weren’t going to be able to pull it off, however, she was able to find some positives throughout the entire rescheduling process.

She said the venue was able to offer her another date, she was able to get a refund for her invitations and order new ones for no charge and she’ll be graduating college by the time she gets married.

“I’m pretty lucky that I was able to reschedule my wedding in July,” Moncada explained. “Because that’s typically peak wedding season and I didn’t want to have to wait until December to get married.”

The Invitations

Allison Kotarksy

Allison Kotarsky is the owner, graphic designer and printer for Paper Hearts Invitations.

Without vendors like Kotarsky, it would be difficult to send invitations for weddings. The invitations set the tone and image of the entire wedding.

She has been working hard with her clients who’ve already sent invitations out and decided to reschedule their weddings.

“I am there for support to let them know everything is going to be okay. I am also offering free digital designs for them for their wedding invitations.”

This is for the brides that want to send out their invitations again via email, text message or on their website.

She is also offering a free postcard for her current clients if they need to send something in the mail letting people know that their wedding is postponed.

Couples can use this time at home to start thinking about their wedding invitations and reach out to Kotarsky about the different packages she has to offer.

The Videographer

Amanda Sánchez

Amanda Sánchez is a wedding videographer who has over four years of experience creating full-length films for her clients to relive their entire wedding day over and over again.

Sánchez is the owner of Reclick Creative and has been working diligently with her clients to work on rescheduling their wedding dates.

“I am not booking any more weddings this year,” Sánchez explained. “So that I can keep more availability for my current clients if they need to reschedule.”

A lot of couples are deciding to continue with their original date by getting married at the courthouse and then postponing the reception date.

“I’ve had this thought that if the couple decides to go to the courthouse and have the video anyway, I would do the courthouse date free of charge because it’s not their fault and I want to cover everything that I can.”

If anyone has had their wedding business directly impacted by the coronavirus, please email us by clicking here.