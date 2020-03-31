Hope Inc. in Fairmont is continuing providing shelter despite coronavirus

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Hope Incorporated in Fairmont in a private non-profit that provides shelter and confidential supportive services to victims of sexual and domestic violence. COVID-19 has forced many jobs across america to adjust their work routines, and schedules just to stay open.

Hope Inc. in Marion County have been working hard to continue providing all their essential services for residents. Staff at the organization understand that even with the stay at home order put into place by Governor Jim Justice, doesn’t always mean staying at home is the safest option, even with a pandemic going on.

The Fairmont Hope Inc. Director, Michele McCord explained that the staff at their facility have been working 12 hour shifts just to ensure their community that they are, and will always be a resource for them regardless of the world wide issues.

“We have had to adapt our working schedules and things like that, but so far we have been doing well with it,” said McCord. “Our clients have been great, the residents here at the shelter have been great. So, so far we have been okay.”

Hope Inc. will remain open 24/7 for all citizens, and that includes their hotline (Fairmont: 304-367-1100). They encourage anyone to call them if they need a shelter. This applies to people that don’t feel safe at home, or do not have a home at all.

The non-profit is also collecting donations for people they are caring for inside their facility and in Marion County as a whole. Given the recent events with many people losing their form of income, the people at Hope Inc. understand that something as small as knowing when and where the next meal will come from, is getting more difficult every day for some families.

“We’re not accepting things like clothing, but definitely we are accepting non perishable foods, and any sort of monetary donation, because we are having request for food, not only from our shelter residents that we have to take care of, but also from our outside clients that we’re helping, because everyone is in need right now,” said Mccord.

Those who want to donate can bring any food, or money donations to the Hope Inc. building in Fairmont and leave them in the lobby. This will be to limit the human contact and enforce social distancing to keep the people at the facility safe.

As long as the stay at home order is in effect, the only way to reach the agency is remotely. The agency can be reached by visit their Facebook page, or calling a local Hope Inc. 24/7 hotline.

To find a location, and that phone number, visit the Hope Inc. website.