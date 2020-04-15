Hotels implement safety precautions amid COVID-19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Some hotels are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic but others in the region remain open, using precautions to keep people safe and providing lodging to those traveling through the area.

Spring Hills Suites and TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Bridgeport are still open. Officials with Spring Hill Suites said there has been a decline in guests at their location due to the stay home order issued by Governor Justice.

Representatives of both hotels stated that they have trained their employees continuous hand washing and about social distancing between coworkers and guests.

“So, where we would typically get commercial employees of commercial businesses traveling, they’re not traveling now. And we get quite a bit of government business, so they’re not traveling. And then we get leisure business that is just people pulling in off the interstate and of course they’re not traveling,” said Patrick Geiger, General Manager for Spring Hills Suites and TownPlace Suites by Marriott.

The hotel have installed plexiglass as a barrier at the front desk while providing masks and gloves to employees. Geiger said that both hotels are enacting all safety precautions they can at each hotel.

“We’ve highly trained our staff in disinfecting, social distancing, wearing PPE, and we are open for business. We did not close, that is a misconception, some of the hotels have closed but our two hotels are open,” said Geiger.

Both locations have a sanitizing solution that staff has been trained to use to disinfect surfaces around both hotel properties ensuring safety.

Currently, TownePlace Suites by Marriott has not seen a decrease in guests because those who typically stay there are workers who have contracted in the region.