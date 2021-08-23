How to register for the ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine sweepstakes

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a second round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery sweepstakes last week, and you’re probably wondering how to register for the prizes.
Registration opened Monday, Aug. 23, and will run until Sunday, Oct. 3. Anyone who is vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is eligible to register.
Weekly prizes for those who are 18+ include:
- Luxury high-end sports car
- Custom fishing or pontoon boat
- $150,000 toward the wedding of your dreams
- Free gas for 10 years
- WVU Football or Basketball season ticket package for two
- Marshall Foortball or Basketball season ticket package for two
- 2021-22 season passes for two to a ski resort in West Virginia
- Premium ATV or side by side
- Top of the line zero turn lawn mower
Anyone between the ages of 12-25 is also eligible to win a full four-year scholarship to any public institution in West Virginia.
The vaccine lottery drawing schedule is set to last the following six weeks:
|Entry Deadline Date (11:59 p.m.)
|Drawing Date
|Announcement Date
|Aug. 29, 2021
|Aug. 30, 2021
|Sept. 2, 2021
|Sept. 5, 2021
|Sept. 6, 2021
|Sept. 9, 2021
|Sept. 12, 2021
|Sept. 13, 2021
|Sept. 16, 2021
|Sept. 19, 2021
|Sept. 20, 2021
|Sept. 23, 2021
|Sept. 26, 2021
|Sept. 27, 2021
|Sept. 30, 2021
|Oct. 3, 2021
|Oct. 4, 2021
|Oct. 7, 2021
*Dates are subject to change; reasonable notice will be provided
To register under the minor registration, click here. Anyone over the age of 18 can register by clicking here. More information regarding the vaccine sweepstakes can be found at doitforbabydog.wv.gov/