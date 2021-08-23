How to register for the ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine sweepstakes

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a second round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery sweepstakes last week, and you’re probably wondering how to register for the prizes.

Registration opened Monday, Aug. 23, and will run until Sunday, Oct. 3. Anyone who is vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is eligible to register.

Weekly prizes for those who are 18+ include:

Luxury high-end sports car

Custom fishing or pontoon boat

$150,000 toward the wedding of your dreams

Free gas for 10 years

WVU Football or Basketball season ticket package for two

Marshall Foortball or Basketball season ticket package for two

2021-22 season passes for two to a ski resort in West Virginia

Premium ATV or side by side

Top of the line zero turn lawn mower

Anyone between the ages of 12-25 is also eligible to win a full four-year scholarship to any public institution in West Virginia.

The vaccine lottery drawing schedule is set to last the following six weeks:

Entry Deadline Date (11:59 p.m.) Drawing Date Announcement Date Aug. 29, 2021 Aug. 30, 2021 Sept. 2, 2021 Sept. 5, 2021 Sept. 6, 2021 Sept. 9, 2021 Sept. 12, 2021 Sept. 13, 2021 Sept. 16, 2021 Sept. 19, 2021 Sept. 20, 2021 Sept. 23, 2021 Sept. 26, 2021 Sept. 27, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 Oct. 3, 2021 Oct. 4, 2021 Oct. 7, 2021 Drawing Schedule

*Dates are subject to change; reasonable notice will be provided

To register under the minor registration, click here. Anyone over the age of 18 can register by clicking here. More information regarding the vaccine sweepstakes can be found at doitforbabydog.wv.gov/