Hugh Baby’s on WVU Evansdale campus temporarily closes due to coronavirus exposure

The Hugh Baby’s location at Evansdale Crossing temporarily closed today (Sept. 14) after West Virginia University was notified of a COVID-19 exposure at the storefront. (WVU Photo)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Hugh Baby’s location at Evansdale Crossing temporarily closed Sept. 14 after West Virginia University was notified of a COVID-19 exposure at the storefront.

According to a press release, the university immediately implemented its safety protocols, initiating a deep cleaning of the space. WVU also is working with the Monongalia County Health Department in its case investigation and contact tracing.

WVU’s dining facilities underwent significant changes prior to the start of the semester to enhance health and safety precautions, the release explains. As a result, anyone who visited the Hugh Baby’s location at Evansdale Crossing should self-monitor for symptoms, but health experts said potential exposure in this environment is minimal.

Hugh Baby’s is expected to reopen on Thursday, Sept. 24.

WVU Dining Services announced last week that the Starbucks location at The Market @ UPlace will reopen Sept. 18. The location was temporarily closed Sept. 2, following a COVID-19 exposure, the school said. That location also underwent a deep cleaning after the exposure and has been deemed safe to reopen.

Meanwhile, new data posted to WVU’s public-facing dashboard on Monday afternoon shows a slight decrease in overall isolation and quarantine for the Morgantown campus, WVU said.

“We are closely monitoring results right now to see if a decreasing trend in the number of positive cases and positivity rate emerge in the coming days,” Dr. Carmen Burrell, medical director of Urgent Care and Student Health Services, said. “We are hopeful that the short hiatus of in-person classes and the encouragement to our University community to abide by and follow recommended public health and safety protocols will continue to drive down the infection rate.”

All positive cases, including results from third-parties outside the WVU testing system, must be reported to WVU, according to the release. Students should notify the WVU CARE Team, and employees should notify WVU Medical Management. All positive results reported to WVU are sent directly to the state.

WVU’s dashboard is updated Monday–Friday at 2 p.m. Information regarding students and employees is broken out by campus (Morgantown, Beckley and Keyser).

Updates are also provided by the university on WVU Safety social media accounts.

Additionally, the university said it continues to share trends and other COVID-19 related updates with the public each week or as necessary via WVUToday.

The dashboard should not be used to monitor individual test results, WVU explained. WVU students, faculty and staff members should follow the Return to Campus guidelines to access test results.

Additional information and COVID-19 updates are available at WVU’s Return to Campus website.