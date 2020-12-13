ICU nurse speaks out after seeing the worst of COVID-19 in West Virginia

WHEELING & MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTRF) — A nurse at the top West Virginia hospital where COVID-19 patients are being sent gained attention on Facebook after posting her story about what she sees behind ICU doors.

In this exclusive interview, she tells 7NEWS Reporter Stephanie Grindley that it’s been weeks since she had a patient that was not COVID-19 positive. And now she can’t stay silent after she’s heard friends and family say this virus isn’t real.

In nurse Dona’e Albert’s Facebook post, she writes about what she experiences: “Until you remember the name of every single patient you have lost to this virus… Until you can’t count the number of weak hands you’ve held as they take their last breath.”

Probably more than I can count. I’ve personally not had a single COVID patient come off of the ventilator and survive. Dona’e Albert, ICU Nurse, WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital

Until you felt 16-hour shifts, the burnout only a year and a half into your professional career.

I expected to have sick patients, but COVID sick is a whole type of new sick. Dona’e Albert, ICU Nurse, WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital

Until the truth about the things you’ve seen at work becomes too heavy for the people you love to be able to hear it anymore.

It’s been weeks since I didn’t have a patient that wasn’t COVID and our medical ICU doesn’t have any that aren’t COVID positive. Dona’e Albert, ICU Nurse, WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital

Until you’ve sang “Amazing Grace” over your patient you’ve only known for 10 hours as they passed… even though you can’t carry a tune in a bucket – but their family said it was their favorite song, so you tried anyway.

We are holding an iPad as their loved one is passing away. We’re holding that patient’s hand for them or brushing their hair or trying to make them look presentable. We’re hiding the medical equipment so it doesn’t overwhelm the families. They can’t be there. It’s not safe for them to be there when their loved ones are sick like this. Dona’e Albert, ICU Nurse, WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital

This nurse hasn’t hugged her mom in months for fear of passing on the virus. But, in ways she never thought, she’s been family for those in her care.

One man’s church sent him over 100 cards… And the family asked she read each note to him. And she made a promise she would… Every last one… Until.

“…After I read his last card to him, his oxygen saturations were going down. His blood pressure was not good. He was requiring a lot of medication to keep him alive. The paralyzing and pruning hadn’t worked. His family ultimately decided to make him a comfort measures only patient. He was the one I sat in there for five hours as he passed away, but they made that decision after he heard his last get-well card from the church. So, that was… that was something.” Dona’e Albert, ICU Nurse, WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital

Until tomorrow. We fight for today.

To all the ICU and EMS nurses out there; we cannot do your job but we can try to help. This nurse simply asks you to believe her story so that you don’t have to feel it first-hand.

Hospitals are overwhelmed. This is the face of COVID-19 in West Virginia. The answer, she says remains; try to slow the spread.