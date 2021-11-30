Inmate serving life sentence at Preston County prison dies from COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An inmate at Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Hazelton has passed away at a hospital from complications from COVID-19, according to a press release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

Inmate Keith Roddy was evaluated for hypoxia by institution medical staff at the FCI Hazelton in Bruceton Mills on Nov. 12. Mr. Roddy was transferred to a nearby hospital where he tested positive for COVID-19.

While at the hospital, his condition worsened and he was placed on a ventilator. On Monday, Nov. 29, Roddy was pronounced dead by hospital staff. He had long-term, preexisting medical conditions which put him at higher risk for developing more a more severe case of COVID-19, according to the press release.

Mr. Roddy was a 68-year-old male who was sentenced in District of Columbia Superior Court to a life sentence for Parole Violation of the initial offense of Involuntary Manslaughter. He had been in custody at the Federal Correctional Complex Hazelton since Oct. 21, 2020.

FCI Hazelton is a medium-security facility that currently houses 1,526 male offenders. According to the BOP’s COVID update, FCI Hazelton is currently operating at a level 3 for COVID-19, meaning that the prison is running with “intense modifications.” In order to be working at a level 3, the facility must have at least one of the following:

Medical isolation rate of at least 7%

Facility vaccination rate or less than 50%

Community transmission rate of at least 100 per 100,000 over the last seven days

The Bureau of Prisons provides daily updates and information on actions related to COVID-19.