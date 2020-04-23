IRS-CI and West Virginia COVID-19 Fraud Task Force warn public of phishing scams regarding economic impact payments

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) and the West Virginia COVID-19 Fraud Task Force are warning taxpayers to be alert of ongoing scams relating to COVID-19 economic impact payments being seen already.

A release from IRS-CI stated that Kelly R. Jackson, Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the IRS-CI Washington D.C. Office, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart for the Southern District of West Virginia and U.S. Attorney Bill Powell for the Northern District of West Virginia made the announcement Wednesday to warn people of the increase in phishing scams regarding economic impact payments.

“The community is experiencing enough hardship right now without needing to worry about scammers trying to steal their money that they desperately need,” said SAC Jackson. “IRS-CI, along with our law enforcement counterparts are working hard to protect the public from these thieves. These types of investigations are being prioritizing to help protect taxpayers and the tax system”

“So many of our neighbors are counting on this stimulus to assist them through this uncertain time. For someone to prey on that uncertainty and take the very money meant to feed and support our residents is an outrageous crime. Those scammers will be prosecuted swiftly,” said Bill Powell, U.S. Attorney, the Northern District of West Virginia.

“Economic impact payments are critical to the many West Virginians who have lost income as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Please heed the warnings of the IRS and don’t let fraudsters and scammers steal your money. If you are scammed, please report it and know that my partners and I will utilize all the resources available through our statewide COVID-19 Fraud Task Force to identify and prosecute the fraudsters.”

Community members are being reminded to be vigilant of scammers who are trying to steal personal information and money. The release stated that when using the tools on IRS.gov, such as “Get My Payment” and “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here”, people must access these tools from only IRS.gov. The IRS site will then transfer users to FreeFileFillableForms.com, according to the release.

In the release, officials said that the IRS will not text, email or contact individuals over social media asking for personal or bank account information – even related to the economic impact payments. Officials said that recently, there have been an increase in phishing schemes utilizing emails, letters, texts and links. These will often come in the form of unsolicited email and/or websites that pose as legitimate sites in an effort to lure unsuspecting victims into providing personal financial information, according to the release.

Officials said that scammers will often use websites that are similar to valid ones. For example, they may use a site called IRSGOV, IRS GOV or one that uses extra letters or spaces to pose as IRS.GOV, according to the release.

Officials said that they are aware of phishing emails coming from the address “customer_service@FreeFillableForms.com”, which directs users to a link that contains “economic impact payment” and uses a company name similar to the Free File Alliance partner that people are transferred to while using the IRS tool for Non-Filers. The release is urging people to NOT click on that link because it is a scam. Other phishing schemes are using keywords such as “Corona Virus” , “COVID-19” and “Stimulus” in varying ways, according to the release.

The release stated that when visiting a website or receiving an email containing a link, people should pay close special attention to the web address they are directed to in order to ensure it is from a legitimate source. Additionally, people are being urged to watch out for emails with attachments or links claiming to have specific information about economic impact payments or refunds. Suspicious emails should be reported to phishing@irs.gov, the release stated.

To report any type of fraud, individuals are being asked to call the National Disaster Fraud hotline at 866-720-5721 or report it online. To report report fraud directly to IRS-CI individuals can email WashingtonDCFieldOffice@ci.irs.gov.