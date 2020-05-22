Italian Heritage Festival to feature changes following COVID-19

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One of Clarksburg’s most popular events is going to look a little different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival’s Board of Directors has made the decision to modify this year’s gathering, as the usual way of celebrating does not make following CDC guidelines possible because of the large number of people gathering in the streets in close proximity.

The traditional court activities will be moved to 2021, but social media and the internet will be used to engage audiences and keep spirits alive.

“You may see some virtual things. You may see some virtual entertainment. You may even, as we get closer to Labor Day weekend, depending on what types of restrictions that may be lifted, you might actually be able to see some live entertainment,” said festival board of directors chairman Tyler Terango.

The festival’s board of directors is still working to develop more virtual activities before Labor Day weekend.