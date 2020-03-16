Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams to launch campaign to help students amid coronavirus outbreak

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With more than 65 percent of schools closed across America due to the coronavirus outbreak, actors Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams are launching #SAVEWITHSTORIES to benefit ‘Save the Children’ and ‘Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry’ campaign to help make sure children can continue to learn and get the nutrition they need while they’re out of school, as well as every day of the year.

Throughout the United States, more than 57 million students depend on schools for learning and development and nearly 30 million children eat school meals. The actors stated that they will share their favorite books and stories on Instagram and Facebook – and ask their friends to do the same – to drive donations to Save the Children and No Kid Hungry coronavirus response.

Scholastic, the global children’s publishing, education and media company is a founding partner of the Save With Stories initiative and is working to secure titles from its library to be featured as part of the initiative. Scholastic stated that it is committed to the mission of helping kids learn and proud to be supporting children and families.

Save the Children will provide age-appropriate books, learning activities, games and toys to children. In addition, Save the Children launched Coronavirus and Kids: Resources from Save the Children, providing free educational resources and tips for families across America.

“We are tremendously grateful to Jennifer and Amy for supporting this critical effort to help children who are most affected by these unprecedented school closures,” said Betsy Zorio, Vice President of Save the Children’s U.S. Programs & Advocacy. “Wide-scale learning loss could be among the biggest impacts coronavirus has on children in America. The earliest years are the most important for a child’s development, and missing out on learning now could have a devastating impact on their growth.”

No Kid Hungry has a plan to ensure they have access to meals by providing emergency grants to food banks and community groups, urging Congress to boost SNAP funding for low-income families, diverting resources to the hardest-hit communities, helping families find meals while schools are closed and continuing its work to ensure every kid gets three meals a day.

The impact of the coronavirus will be compounded for kids living with hunger, as schools close and school meals disappear,” said Billy Shore, Founder and Executive Chair of Share Our Strength. “But there is no shortage of food in this country, and this is a problem we can solve. Thanks to Jennifer and Amy’s leadership, and support from the American public, we can raise the critical funds needed to help kids continue to get the healthy meals they need.”

Those who would like to follow the campaign can either search #SAVEWITHSTORIES or by clicking here. To support Save the Children and No Kid Hungry’s coronavirus response efforts in America, can visit their website by clicking here or text SAVE to 20222 to make a donation.