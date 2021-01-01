KDMC hosts virtual panel for unanswered COVID-19 vaccine questions

by: Lane Ball

Posted: / Updated:

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – As more people begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccines, many still have concerns about just how safe they are. Doctors at the King’s Daughters Medical Center (KDMC) have made an attempt to convince them the vaccines are indeed safe.

The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States has risen in recent weeks. Fortunately, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were approved for emergency use earlier this month and vaccinations are now being given to specific groups of people who are at high risk.

Many hospitals have been receiving questions about the vaccines daily, so the KDMC staff took a direct approach to answer them with a panel discussion that was live-streamed online.

A question about how fast the vaccines were developed was one on the list.

The government put money up front to get the vaccine developed. It had nothing to do with how quickly people went through clinical trials.

Stacy Caudill, M.D., KDMC hospitalist
The discussion panel was streamed live on Facebook with people asking questions through comments. Courtesy of KDMC.

Several doctors from the hospital participated in the event that was designed to inform everyone about how safe the vaccines really are.

The fact that the vaccine has also been approved by other countries besides our own speaks to the fact that it wasn’t governmental pressure that led to the approval of the vaccine.

Richard Ford, M.D., KDMC gynecologist

Earlier this week, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update on the current vaccine distribution plan. However, he says “it’s going to take time to get enough to open it up to everyone.”

You can watch the full panel discussion here.

