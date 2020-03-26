Kroger provides update on response to coronavirus

Coronavirus

CINCINNATI – JULY 15: A sign identifies the Kroger Co. corporate headquarters July 15, 2008 in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. Kroger is one of the nation’s largest grocery retailers, with fiscal 2007 sales of over $70 billion. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Region provided an update Thursday on its response efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a release, Kroger said it is offering some new measures, in addition to ones previously announced. New initiatives include:

  • Personal Protective Equipment for employees: Kroger said it is advocating to government officials at all levels for help securing a priority place in line for all grocery workers, after healthcare workers, to have access to protective masks and gloves.
  • Free pickup:  Kroger said it is temporarily waiving its pickup service fee nationwide, with no minimum order threshold.
  • Plexiglas shields installation: Kroger said it is installing the shields at many cash registers to further promote physical distancing.
  • Educational floor decals: Kroger said it is installing educational floor decals to promote physical distancing at check lanes and other counters.
  • Hiring: Kroger said over the last two weeks, it has hired 18,000 associates for full-time and part-time positions across the country.
  • Senior and at-risk hours:  Kroger said its Mid-Atlantic stores are dedicating the first hour of operation on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to seniors (people over 60) and other at-risk customers. From 7-8 a.m., these customers can have first access to the store.

Kroger previously announced employee bonuses and expanded leave due to coronavirus.

