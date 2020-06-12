Kroger stores across West Virginia to return to regular hours starting Sunday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Kroger announced in a press release on Friday that all Kroger Mid-Atlantic locations, which includes all the stores in West Virginia, will return to normal operating hours on Sunday.

Kroger locations adjusted their hours in mid-March in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Starting on Sunday, June 14, stores in Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division, which includes West Virginia, Virginia and parts of Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio will open at 6 a.m. each day and close at either 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight, depending on the location. Customers can visit the Kroger website to view exact hours for local stores.

The release stated that Pharmacy hours will not change and Fuel Centers will open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. Senior and high-risk shopping hours will remain for the time being, but will be extended from 6-8 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday each week, according to the release.

“The health, safety and well-being of our associates, customers and communities remains our top priority,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “The expanded hours will allow for more social distancing of our customers. We will still utilize the same stringent sanitation requirements throughout our locations and ask that customers continue to practice social distancing and wear masks while shopping.”

The release stated that Kroger continues to take protective measures in its stories by doing the following: