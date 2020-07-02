Kroger stores to begin offering COVID-19 home test kits

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Kroger stores have been given authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to use home test kits for COVID-19.

According to a release sent out by Kroger officials, the store will work in conjunction with telehealth consultation from Gravity Diagnostics in order to make sure samples are taken properly by those using them at home.

The kits is “at no cost to eligible patients who meet established clinical criteria,” and is performed under the supervision of a licensed healthcare professional, the release states.

Inside the kit is a nasal swab, transport vial, instruction sheet, prepaid shipping label and packaging material to send the materials to a laboratory, officals said, and when the test kit is collected, a healthcare professional will “ensure the proper technique is used for sample collection.”

On average, the release states, processing of the sample will take 24-48 hours and patients will be informed of a negative result through their digital chart or may receive a call if they do not consent to receiving information via “the portal,” however, if a positive result is found, the patient will be contacted by a healthcare professional via phone.