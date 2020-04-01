Kroger to provide “Hero Bonus” to all employees working amid COVID-19 pandemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Kroger has announced that it will provide an increase of $2 an hour to all frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing and pharmacy associates. The “Hero Bonus” will be applied to all hours worked March 29 through April 18.

Corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid Atlantic, Allison McGee, explained that the company is doing what they can to take care of the employees who are risking their own safety to take care of the communities they work in.

“We’re inspired by our associates who have been on the frontlines, working tirelessly to ensure our communities have access to fresh, affordable food and essentials during this time,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “Our associates truly are heroes, and the Hero Bonus is a way to thank not only existing associates, but the 500 who have joined the Kroger Mid-Atlantic team in the past two weeks.”

To protect associates and customers and flatten the curve, Kroger has taken several preventive steps, such as:

Enhancing daily sanitation practices, including cleaning commonly used areas more often like cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, food service counters and shelves.

Permitting and working hard to procure protective masks and gloves for associates.

Installing plexiglass partitions at check lanes, and pharmacy and Starbucks registers across the enterprise.

Adding floor decals to promote physical distancing at check lanes and other counters.

Adjusting store operating hours to allow more time for associates to rest, clean and replenish inventory.

Continuing to expand pickup and delivery services and contactless payment solutions like Kroger Pay.

“Our stores are open and we’re here for our customers and communities when they need us most. The health and well-being of our associates, our customers and our communities is our top priority,” McGee continued.

In addition to the Hero Bonus and appreciation bonus, Kroger is taking several additional actions to support associates during this extraordinary time, including:

Ensuring associates who are affected by COVID-19 – whether experiencing symptoms and self-isolating, diagnosed or placed in quarantine – can recover with the support of emergency paid leave.

ExpressPay – a new benefit that allows most hourly associates to access some of their pay faster, putting money in their pockets sooner than usual.

Making $5 million available for those facing hardship, including lack of access to childcare and for those considered higher-risk, due to COVID-19 through the Kroger Helping Hands fund.

Offering an associate hotline to answer benefit questions quickly.

Providing access to mental health services and other benefits to support associates’ mental and physical well-being during this stressful time.

Supporting associates by onboarding more than 30,600 new hires, including workers from the hardest-hit sectors like restaurants, hotels and food service distributors.

Those who wish to apply to work at Kroger can do so by clicking here.