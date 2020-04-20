Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. hosts virtual concert on social media

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. – A former America’s Got Talent winner and West Virginia native helped cheer people up with music with a virtual concert.

Logan County native Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. broadcasted his “Landau Live from Logan” concert on social media Sunday evening.

More than 30,000 fans tuned in to hear Murphy sing songs that viewers requested from him such as several hits from Frank Sinatra, “Country Roads” and even “Baby Shark” for all the younger fans.

The show wrapped up with Murphy covering Leon Russell’s, “A Song for You,” as a tribute to essential workers.

Landau is scheduled to perform at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on July 11.

Those interested can watch his full performance at the link below: