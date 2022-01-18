Less than 2k new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,949 new COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths on Jan. 18.

On Monday, 3,673 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 392,737 (+1,949) total cases and 5,561 (+26) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 17,239 (+3,153) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 38-year old male from Clay County, an 83-year old female from Wood County, a 47-year old female from Roane County, an 85-year old male from Wood County, a 76-year old male from Jefferson County, a 75-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old female from Jefferson County, a 75-year old male from Jefferson County, a 93-year old female from Mason County, a 30-year old female from Summers County, a 74-year old female from Cabell County, a 53-year old male from Marshall County, and a 54-year old female from Harrison County.



Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 79-year old male from McDowell County, a 71-year old female from Ohio County, a 95-year old female from Pocahontas County, a 96-year old female from Putnam County, a 90-year old male from Monongalia County, a 75-year old female from Cabell County, an 88-year old male from Monongalia County, a 51-year old female from Tucker County, a 62-year old male from Hancock County, a 66-year old male from Raleigh County, an 82-year old female from Logan County, a 70-year old female from Brooke County, and a 46-year old male from Hancock County. These deaths range from November through December 2021.

“Any death due to COVID is one too many,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “The best way to end continued loss of life is for all eligible West Virginians to choose to be vaccinated and boosted.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (73), Berkeley (1,258), Boone (237), Braxton (102), Brooke (144), Cabell (1,014), Calhoun (49), Clay (74), Doddridge (40), Fayette (551), Gilmer (54), Grant (94), Greenbrier (319), Hampshire (164), Hancock (208), Hardy (115), Harrison (619), Jackson (109), Jefferson (694), Kanawha (1,887), Lewis (89), Lincoln (174), Logan (263), Marion (625), Marshall (326), Mason (144), McDowell (114), Mercer (422), Mineral (295), Mingo (168), Monongalia (999), Monroe (146), Morgan (204), Nicholas (189), Ohio (556), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (68), Pocahontas (30), Preston (271), Putnam (612), Raleigh (964), Randolph (308), Ritchie (84), Roane (154), Summers (95), Taylor (135), Tucker (22), Tyler (83), Upshur (157), Wayne (352), Webster (67), Wetzel (141), Wirt (55), Wood (862), Wyoming (213). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

According to the dashboard, 1,097,153 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 944,088 people, or 52.7% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 366,883 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 15 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.