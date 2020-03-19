Lewis County Circuit Court remaining open despite coronavirus fears

WESTON, W.Va. – While restaurant dining rooms and some businesses are shut down due to the coronavirus, courthouses around the state are remaining open.

Lewis County Circuit Clerk Beth Burkhart said her office has been staying open to help keep services available to the public as much as possible.

She wants to be sure the public can still access their records, whether in person or online.

“We are still taking court filings. We are still required by law, and we want to make sure that people have access to their records, and have access to be able to file things in a timely manner as the law requires,” Burkhart said.

Burkhart said her office is restricting how many people can be in their office at one time, and asks people to call or look up information online as much as possible instead of coming in.

