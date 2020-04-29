Lewis County Farmer’s Market set to open for the season

WESTON, W.Va. – The coronavirus pandemic has canceled many events in the area, but a local farmer’s market is coming back this weekend for the first time this year.

The Lewis County Farmer’s Market will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday until noon at Appalachian Glass along Route 33 in Weston.

Organizers explained that they’ve been in touch with the local health department, and will be taking measures to ensure everyone stays safe while there.

“There will only be two people allowed to a stand at a time, and there will be spaces marked off where they have to stand at least six feet back,” said Jane Scott, Market Master for the Lewis County Market.

Market organizers are also planning to bring orders to the cars of customers who may order ahead of time, among other precautions. You can find more information on the market on its Facebook page.

