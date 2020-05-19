Lewis County High School holds individual graduation ceremonies

WESTON, W.Va. – Even the COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t stop graduation ceremonies for students in some local high schools. The Lewis County High School staff is holding individual graduation ceremonies for its graduating seniors all week long.

Starting on Monday, students and their families will be coming to the high school gym, where they get the chance to receive a diploma and be recognized for their achievements.

School staff described it as an opportunity that both families, students and faculty appreciate.

“It’s always pretty satisfying to see those kids come in, see them with their family, see the smiles on their faces, see the relief on their mother’s faces that they made it,” said LCHS Principal John Whiston.

School officials are planning to have a larger ceremony for students in July, if pandemic conditions allow.

“Everybody has been very very happy about it. They’re very thankful. We’ve had calls come back saying thank you so much for doing this for our loved ones, that they think that this has just been a wonderful opportunity for them,” said Finance Secretary Becky Markley.