Lewis County High School reuniting students with locker contents

WESTON, W.Va. – As the end of the school year approaches, students in Lewis County are finally getting the chance to get things that were left at school after the sudden closures in March, due to the pandemic.

Staff at Lewis County High School spent time during the recent weeks cleaning out students’ lockers, and is offering them the chance to pick up their belongings Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Staff members bagged the contents and are bringing them out to students waiting outside to keep everyone as safe as possible.

“We have a couple people out front that’s taking their names. We have runners in here who are running to their lockers, they’re giving them their cap and gowns, if they are wanting to drop off any other belongings, we have a different area where they’re dropping their belongings,” said Finance Secretary Becky Markley, who helped to organize the event.

Students and families who can’t make the scheduled hours can call the school at (304) 269-8315 to make other arrangements to collect the student’s possessions.

