Lewis County park facilities reopen for summer

WESTON, W.Va. – Residents of one area county once again have local parks open after they were closed due to the pandemic.

Officials in Lewis County decided the time was right to reopen parks there after statewide rules relaxed enough to allow it.

Park staff members worked in consultation with the Lewis County Health Department to ensure they keep equipment safe for everyone.

However, they said events opening new additions, like a disc golf course, will have to wait.

“We planned on having a grand opening this year, but with the virus, we weren’t able to do anything, so hopefully people will come and use it on their own, and then maybe next year whenever we’re able to have large gatherings, we’ll have a grand opening and tell people about it,” said Park Director Joshua Hinchman.

Certain facilities in the Lewis County Park will still not operate as normal. The county pool will remain closed, and equipment rental for park facilities, like mini golf, will not be available.