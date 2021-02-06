Lewis County residents receive COVID vaccinations

WESTON, W.Va. – Lewis County residents headed out to the COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, held at the Jackson’s Mill Air Strip.

The vaccines were offered only for those 65 years of age and older, and by appointment only. It was a drive through process in which participants would receive vaccination cards. Then, they had to head to a different location to get their shot.

They were then told to wait for 15 minutes for an observation period with emergency medical staff nearby to make sure everything went according to plan. This clinic was full due to the high number of people who signed up, but the county hopes to receive more doses soon.

“Making the vaccine equitable and available to everybody is important for especially the older demographics to get the shot because they are the most at risk, but also offering it to everyone, so as we move forward and we get more supply, then we will be able to offer it to more people,” said David Whittaker with the Lewis County Health Department.

To get on a wait list for a vaccine clinic, visit www.vaccinate.wv.gov.