Sponsored by Mountaineer RV

Lewis County Schools confirms positive COVID-19 case within school system

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Emergency meeting regarding potential work stoppage held by Lewis County Board of Education

WESTON, W.Va. – Lewis County Schools received confirmation of one positive COVID-19 case within the Lewis County School system on Wednesday.

A press release from Lewis County Schools stated that as the school district became aware of the situation, contact was immediately made with the local health department. Officials said that through an abundance of caution, and following guidelines in accordance with the West Virginia Department of Education and the Lewis County Health Department, contact tracing is underway.

Officials said that as information becomes available and as new details arise, all potentially involved parties will be contacted by the Lewis County Health Department.

The release stated that a deep cleaning of the school will take place and instruction will continue on Thursday, October 29.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories