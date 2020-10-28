Lewis County Schools confirms positive COVID-19 case within school system

WESTON, W.Va. – Lewis County Schools received confirmation of one positive COVID-19 case within the Lewis County School system on Wednesday.

A press release from Lewis County Schools stated that as the school district became aware of the situation, contact was immediately made with the local health department. Officials said that through an abundance of caution, and following guidelines in accordance with the West Virginia Department of Education and the Lewis County Health Department, contact tracing is underway.

Officials said that as information becomes available and as new details arise, all potentially involved parties will be contacted by the Lewis County Health Department.

The release stated that a deep cleaning of the school will take place and instruction will continue on Thursday, October 29.