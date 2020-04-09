Lifepointe Church moves into new location while adhering to recent COVID-19 guidelines

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County Church is moving into its new home, while strictly adhering to COVID-19 rules.

Lifepointe Church in Clarksburg recently purchased the old Centerbranch Church building and is finally moving in. Volunteers had to be turned away in order for church members to keep the number of people on staff and helping with the entire move to just five people.

The new building will double the occupancy and add a significant amount of acreage. Pastor Aaron Morgan explained that it’s important for church and state to work through these tough times together.

“We’ve taken this approach since week one, that one, we just believe the scripture that we are protected, and second of all we believe we should operate with wisdom and third of all we should operate with honor,” Morgan explained. “So we’re honoring our government, our local government, our local regional government, state government and the government of the United States. They’ve asked churches to help.”

Morgan stated that Lifepointe is also practicing social distancing by conducting all of its services through online streaming and not through congregation.