Lincoln High School hosts senior salute to the graduating class of 2020

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Lincoln High School Class of 2020 lined the side walk in front of their school Saturday evening as community and family members drove by, congratulating their success.

After a traditional commencement ceremony was cancelled due to COVID-19, students approached their principal asking if they could host an outdoor celebration while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

“It’s been great to work with the senior class and had a lot of successes, all state representatives from the band. We had state championships we were striving for; we had a wrestler in the finals. So, we have had a lot of great successes, a lot of scholarship winners. Very proud of the class of 2020 and all their accomplishments,” said David Decker, Principal of Lincoln High school.

Students spaced out on the side walk as cars passed by offering congratulations. Some cars were even decorated with signs. A traditional commencement ceremony has been rescheduled for June 27, at 7:30 p.m.