LIVE COVERAGE: Coronavirus (COVID-19) confirmed in Belmont County, Ohio near Wheeling

Belmont County (WTRF)- The first known cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Belmont County by EMA director Dave Ivan
Ivan has confirmed two cases.
7News will be live-streaming a press conference at 3 PM with EMA Director Dave Ivan
This is a developing story and please refresh for updates
