LIVE COVERAGE: Coronavirus (COVID-19) confirmed in Belmont County, Ohio near Wheeling

Coronavirus

by: John Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

Belmont County (WTRF)- The first known cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Belmont County by EMA director Dave Ivan

Ivan has confirmed two cases.

7News will be live-streaming a press conference at 3 PM with EMA Director Dave Ivan

This is a developing story and please refresh for updates

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories