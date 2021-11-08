LIVE: Gov. Jim Justice holds virtual COVID-19 briefing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Monday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 10:30 a.m.

The push for vaccines was the focus of Gov. Justice’s briefing on Friday. “Your odds are so, so much better if you’re vaccinated,” Justice said. The governor further urged state residents to get their booster shots, if eligible, to maintain protection against COVID.

