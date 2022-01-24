West Virginia getting only half of COVID treatments it requests from feds, state hospitals at crisis levels of care

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and state officials reported more concerning COVID statistics during Monday’s virtual briefing.

All but six counties in West Virginia are now “red” according to the DHHR’s County Alert map, Justice said.

A number of hospitals in the state are operating at a crisis level of care and are putting off procedures, Ret. Maj. Gen. Jim Hoyer said, with officials expecting the current surge to affect hospitals more than in the previous surge. The crisis level is the worst of three possible levels, Dr. Clay Marsh explained.

The state is getting roughly half of the antibody treatments officials have requested from the federal government, Hoyer said. When a shipment comes in to one medical provider in the state, state officials work to shift doses around the state as needed, explained Hoyer. The state has been receiving help from U.S. Senators Capito and Manchin in trying to get more doses, said Hoyer.

Meanwhile, the state has not gotten a response to a request submitted to the CDC, earlier this month, to be allowed to give fourth doses of booster shots to some at-risk residents.

The state has lost its third correctional officer to COVID-19. Paula Jo Tomlin, 51 of Middleport, Ohio, who worked at the Lakin Correctional Center, is the latest victim, officials said.

Positive cases continue to rise in the states prison and jail system, now more than 500 inmates and 190 staff are listed as positive, Justice said.