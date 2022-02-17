CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A day’s delay in briefings, along with reconciliations in state data, led West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to spend 12 minutes reading 123 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday.

The U.S. does not have as many people vaccinated as other developed countries do, Dr. Clay Marsh explained, while also predicting that the state will see deaths increase over the next few weeks.

Vaccinations and booster shots are a “real opportunity to prevent more tragedy in West Virginia,” Marsh said.

Other than the latest deaths, now totaling 6,146, the state’s COVID-19 dashboard has not been updated, due to a power outage at the data center that handles the updates, DHHR officials said. The dashboard will be updated as soon as new data is received, officials promised.

A positive that state health officials noted is that West Virginia is 13th in nation in getting long term care facility residents boosted, with the percentage currently at 80.5%. “We want to be first,” Gov. Justice proclaimed.

