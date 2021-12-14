LIVE: Gov. Justice holds virtual COVID-19 briefing at 10:30 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Tuesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 10:30 a.m.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Video of the full briefing and a written recap will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During his last briefing, Gov. Justice brought to attention that more than 92% of the recent COVID deaths were of unvaccinated people. The governor then pushed on the importance of getting the vaccine and booster shots.