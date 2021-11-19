LIVE: Gov. Justice holds virtual COVID-19 briefing for 4:15 p.m.

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice changed the time for Friday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing from 3:15 p.m to 4:15 p.m.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Video of the full briefing and a written recap will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During his last briefing, Gov. Justice’s main focus was the get booster shots into the arms of West Virginians. The governor also stated that the first set of winners in the third round of the Do it for Babydog vaccine sweepstakes will be announced on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories