Local bakery finds creative ways to celebrate Mother’s Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Because of COVID-19, non-essential businesses are finding ways to help people celebrate Mother’s Day in a special way.

In Bridgeport, Bonnie Belle’s store front had a line of waiting customers getting baked goodies to give as Mother’s Day gifts. Sales associates at bakery said this year the holiday is different for them, because the Nutter Fort location is still temporarily closed and the Bridgeport location is only allowing two customers at a time inside the store.

“I personally love putting smiles on people faces, it’s such a great thing, especially when they come in when its gloomy outside. We have this $20 special box that you can personalize specifically for your mom. You can pick out all of her favorite things, you can get 12 items,” said Brooklyn Long, Bonnie Belle’s Sales associate.

The bakery said with the lift of the stay-at-home order their business has been picking up selling their baked goods.

“Cake is a great gift for you to get your mom,” said Long. “I know right now since COVID has taken a toll on us, you cannot go to the mall and just get your mom whatever you would want to get her. So, you can just come in here and get a sweets box and fill her with love.”

Also, Bonnie Belle’s said they can personalize any cake with a special message for Mother’s Day to surprise your mom with something delicious.