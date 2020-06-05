Local business doing their part to provide COVID-19 testing

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – ​Quality Drug Testing is a privately owned business and has begun providing antibody tests as another resource for the community. ​

There are two different types of tests, diagnostic tests and antibody tests. A diagnostic test can show if you have an active coronavirus infection and whether or not you should take steps to quarantine or isolate yourself from others. Where as an antibody test looks for antibodies that are made by the immune system in response to the threat, such as a specific virus. ​

“You dont have to have a doctors order for it, and it is the antibody COVID-19 test,” said Owner Jennifer Ellis. “It’s the IGG, which means it would take 7-10 days for that to show and the IGM means that it shows you may have it now.”​

Antibody tests should not be used to diagnose an active coronavirus infection, but all you have to do is sanitize, prick your finger, and gather a small blood sample.

“I just like to help people because so many people don’t know if they have been infected previously or if they have it now,” said Ellis. “So, we’re just trying to help people find out, and that way it can stop the spread.”​

This is not a test that will tell if you have active coronavirus infection at the time of the test, but the results are another way of showing whether or not you have been infected with the coronavirus in the past.

The tests cost $150, and to make an appointment call the Quality Drug Testing facility you wish to visit. To learn more about the different types of COVID-19 tests, refer to the FDA’s website.