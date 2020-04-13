Local greenhouse still operating during COVID-19 pandemic

SHINNSTON, W.Va.- While COVID-19 has shut down many businesses, Freed’s Greenhouse in Shinnston is still open for business providing the community with flowers and fresh vegetable plants.

The season for high numbers of customers to start coming in is approaching quickly and staff is preparing to give everyone what they need while still practicing proper social distancing to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

“We’ve had to do a little rearranging of our sales area, like the entrance of our business, we put it back here in the back so people could come in there and then not have to cross paths with other people, and they actually exit our front door now,” said Greenhouse Owner, David Freed.

Freed’s employees also explained that they have plans to limit the number of customers permitted in the greenhouse at one time in the future if necessary.