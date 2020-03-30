Local high school holds daily prayers on Facebook each morning

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Though schools are out because of the Coronavirus outbreak, one Harrison County school is keeping a tradition alive to maintain good spirits.

Notre Dame High School students participate in prayer each morning while school is in session. With the help of the video chat app, “Zoom,” faculty members are continuing this even while students are not in the building.

Teacher Patty DuPont explained that this helps students to look at the situation in a positive way, and gives them some hope during a tough time.

“Everything in their lives right now is topsy-turvy and this gives them that sense of continuity, it gives them a little bit more feel of their routine and it also gives them a certain amount of perspective. Things are always going to happen that are always out of our control and you’re not always going to be able to control that, but you’re going to be able to control your response to that event.” Patty DuPont

Daily prayers are just one of many uplifting activities Notre Dame High School is offering for its students on Facebook. They are also offering morning yoga sessions and uplifting messages.