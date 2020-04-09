Local restaurant helps to feed United Hospital Center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A father-son duo honored healthcare workers on Wednesday, by trying to feed the staff of an entire hospital.

Restaurant owner Cody Thrasher of, “Cody’s,” in Bridgeport, and his father Woody Thrasher, donated 350 meals to United Hospital Center.

Cody and his staff pulled an all-nighter packing the lunches with food which included chicken tacos, mac-n-cheese and Korean barbecue.

He explained that the restaurant wanted to give the hospital workers a break from their everyday lunch routine.

“So I think everyone realizes that the nurses are getting hit hard, the medical field is really getting hit hard,” Thrasher explained. “I think people forget in order to go hard and to move hard you gotta have a little bit of energy and I can pretty much speak for most people when I say, you probably don’t like eating in a cafeteria. You’re in a hard spot, we know you’re tired. Let us take one little thing off of your shoulders, even if it’s that small.”

The food was delivered to the front door of the hospital, where it was then distributed by hospital personnel on all seven floors.

