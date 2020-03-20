Local restaurants are taking health precautions while providing carryout options

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Restaurant employees have an uncertain future right now. With dining rooms in all restaurants closed their main source of income has come to a halt, leaving many employees in a panic.

“My staff is my children, I take them under my wing and I want them to know that we’re safe, we’re going to make this together,” said Cindy Kremer, Longhorn Steakhouse Managing Partner.

Restaurants like Los Mariachis, Mountain Mama’s, Texas Roadhouse, and Longhorn Steakhouse are all providing togo or curbside services during this time.

“We’re still working with our community and helping our community out by providing family packs for the family they feed four people,” said Sarah Wade, server at Texas Roadhouse. “We’re just coming to work in a good mood we’re staying safe and healthy here and we’re just making sure we’re feeding our community and doing what’s best for everybody here.”

Ordering your favorite food is as easy as calling or placing an order online at many restaurants throughout North Central West Virginia.

“Place your favorite orders, we can bring it right out to your car,” said Kremer. “We’re doing curbside service, pay online and if we do bring your food out to your car or have to take that payment, we’re wearing gloves. We’re protecting you the same as we’re protecting our team members.”

In the meantime, many restaurants like Longhorn Steakhouse are utilizing this time to deep clean and completely sanitize the inside of its dining rooms.