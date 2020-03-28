Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center announced closure of outpatient clinics

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center has announced in a release on Friday, that its four community-based outpatient clinics in Braxton, Monongalia, Tucker and Wood counties will be temporarily closed, starting March 30, 2020 and continuing until further notice, due to the high COVID-19 exposure risk.

Staff at the outpatient clinics are being converted to virtual care at this time and are recommending that patients continue to use Telehealth (phone or video conference) for scheduled appointments.

To help address the most urgent needs first, the center asks that patients make use one of their online tools for routine or non-urgent concerns:

Use Secure Messaging : Send a secure message to your provider about any health concern or question.

: Send a secure message to your provider about any health concern or question. Download VA Video Connect: By downloading and learning about the VA Video Connect app now, it will help to prepare for online consultations.

Because this is a rapidly changing situation, according to officials, the best way to get the most up-to-date facility information is to check the Louis A. Johnson VA medical center’s Facebook page.

The VA explained that it strongly encourages Veterans, staff members and their families to take everyday precautions to protect against respiratory illnesses caused by COVID-19, the flu and the common cold.

For more information, please call the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center at (304) 623-3461 and the call will be forwarded to VA staff who can guide further.