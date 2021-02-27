Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center holds free walk-in COVID vaccine clinic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Plenty of local veterans headed to the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center on Saturday to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

The VA held a vaccination clinic for veterans ages 65 and older at no charge. The only requirement aside from age is being enrolled as a patient with the hospital, which can be done online.

Professionals set up tents and held pre-screenings to make sure things were as quick and effective as possible throughout the day.

“It’s an unscheduled clinic, so they would come in, they would be screened by our screeners, and then they would be able to get their first dose COVID-19 vaccination,” said Chief of Public Affairs Wesley Walls.

The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center is one of 113 VA medical centers in the country to have received the limited first supply of the Moderna vaccine.