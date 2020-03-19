Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center implementing new screening process because of coronavirus

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg is implementing a new screening process for veterans starting next week.

Beginning Monday, March 23, all veterans will be required to use a drive thru screening process, according to a statement from the VA. The drive thru will be available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. After normal business hours, veterans will be screened at the main entrance.

The hospital will issue color-coded wristbands to everyone who is permitted to enter the campus. The VA said the issuance of wristbands will limit the number of times it has to ask the screening questions.

In terms of visitation, all visitors will be prohibited from visiting the medical center, the statement said. This includes inpatient and outpatient visitation. However, rare exceptions may be made for hospice/palliative care veterans and other veterans who may be highly dependent on a caregiver.

The VA is reviewing all appointments to convert as many to virtual options as possible. Veterans who would like to reschedule an appointment are asked to contact their primary care aligned teams.

Anyone with questions related to coronavirus can call the COVID-19 Hot Line at 304-623-3461, Ext. 3450.

As far as other services at the VA are concerned, the hospital said the library is closed. The Veterans Canteen Service is providing a limited menu and has curtailed its seating area to restrict large groups. To limit exposure risk, water fountains in the medical center have been taken out of service, according to the statement.

Additionally, the Volunteer Transportation Network is not in service. Any veteran who has a transportation need can contact the travel office at 304-623-3461, Ext. 3221.

Previously, the hospital implemented less stringent screening protocols and visitor restrictions.