Louis Bennett Public Library back open to the public after COVID shutdown

WESTON, W.Va. – The Louis Bennett Public Library in Weston is back open to the public.

The library had to shut down due to COVID restrictions but is now open with a few limitations.

Everyone still must wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines when inside the building. Also, the library will not be holding events or gatherings. Only six people can be inside at a time to socially distance, and patrons will need to call ahead and schedule an appointment to check out books or use the computers.

The library also no longer has any coloring books or toys, and it asks people who come in to limit the number of books they touch to limit any risk of COVID spread.

“I’ve really missed having kids in the library, and adults, too, but kids mostly because that’s where I focus my energy,” said Alli Clark, library clerk. “It’s really nice being able to see people again. Just be patient with us. We’re slowly allowing more and more people to come in as the coming months come. We just want to be a little bit cautious because you never know when there could be another COVID surge.”

Anyone can stop in or order books for curbside pickup. Find the library’s full hours on its website and Facebook page.