Major General Hoyer speaks on the importance of COVID-19 testing in W.Va.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Major General James Hoyer, the West Virginia adjutant general, spoke Friday on the importance of COVID-19 testing in the state.

Hoyer has been in the W.Va. National Guard for 39 years and has served as the adjutant general for 10 years. During that time, he said he has been through some of the most significant events in state history, such as the 2016 flood, storms from Hurricane Sandy, the 2012 derecho and water contamination in the nine-county region surrounding Charleston in 2014.

During those events, the longest time the national guard had been on active response of duty has been about 75 days, Hoyer said, and as of Oct. 2, the national guard is 203 days into its COVID-19 response.

“I am absolutely pleased with what I’ve seen out in the community with people following guidelines, wearing masks, stores still managing headcounts of folks going in and places. So, by and large, with the exception of a few folks, I’m seeing across the state that we’re doing a much better job of following the guidelines.” West Virginia Adjutant General James Hoyer

Hoyer also stated he had spoken with the governor about a month ago, where he saw some trends where the testing wasn’t going in the right direction, and that Gov. Justice made some suggestions on stopping events, as well as following guidelines.

In studies, Hoyer stated that about 10% of people spread coronavirus to about 70% of the population, and that studies out of India showed 8% of the population there were the ones who spread it to the majority of the population. Based on that information, Hoyer said testing was of the utmost importance.

“We’ve got to get out and aggressively test across the state of West Virginia and in our communities—and not just one time, but on a regular basis—because we don’t know when and who that next spreader is.” West Virginia Adjutant General James Hoyer

Hoyer said by being able to identify and isolate people, as well as care for those who are designated as spreaders, wearing a mask and stopping events that would cause “super spreading activity” are how the COVID-19 spread can be controlled.

Based on the statistics, Hoyer said 53% of the current 355 deaths from the virus have come from people who are above the age of 70, from a nursing home or congregate centers.

“We’ve been so very fortunate based on the vulnerability of our population that we have limited those numbers,” said Hoyer.

The main objective of the national guard and the governor is to continue to get out there and test and work with health departments and community-based groups in order to keep the spread down and prevent more infections, Hoyer said.

During this period of activation, the national guard—which has approximately 6,400 members in the state—has had to put 750 guard members on duty, with more than 1,000 deployed overseas. Hoyer stated that 85% of people in the guard have civilian jobs, with many of them working in the healthcare field.

“When you think, ‘Hey, well it’s my right. I don’t have to wear a mask.’ Yeah, maybe that’s the case, but it’s also your responsibility as a citizen to do the things that are important to us to help protect those folks who are out there on the front lines doing those things to protect others.” West Virginia Adjutant General James Hoyer

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hoyer said he is seeing a lot more people come forward and consider joining the national guard, and that he is seeing a lot of young people wanting to step up and join the organization.

“We’ve continued to see our young folks in the guard step up, and I told the folks on the staff meeting today I’ve felt really good over the past three weeks as I’ve watched our organization, and I see young officers and non-commissioned officers take intent that we give them—that the governor and I give them—and just go out and operate and do great things.” West Virginia Adjutant General James Hoyer

In terms of the testing with the local health departments, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and nursing home testing, Hoyer said the national guard is a support asset and is there to assist those groups that run those testing activities.

One of the most important things the national guard is trying to do under the governor’s direction is create more state and local testing in the communities. It is working with local pharmacies and health clinics in order to make that possible on a “more regular, steady basis,” Hoyer said.

Hoyer said he hopes individuals will soon be able to go into local pharmacies and have test results returned in a quick manner. Backups that labs are experiencing is one of the biggest challenges in preventing the spread of the disease, due to how long it takes for results to return.