Make-A-Wish Foundation hosts “Web Walk” fundraiser to raise money for wishes

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia was supposed to hold one of its biggest fundraising events of the year this upcoming weekend. However, due to COVID-19, the Foundation has decided to go virtual for this year’s “Web Walk” in replace of their annual Walk for Wishes.

Throughout this week, the foundation is collecting donations for its wishes in waiting. On April 18, the foundation will be going live on Facebook for five to 10 minute intervals, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., announcing prizes to various individuals who raised and donated the most money overall.

The grand prize will be two tickets to Walt Disney World, but there are several other prizes being handed out, like trampolines, spa days, and much more.

“Just like you and me, they are stuck at home or stuck at the hospital,” said Regional Manager, Jackie Auten. “They probably have it harder honestly, especially if they are stuck in the hospital because not only are they stuck there, but they’re fighting their fight, they’re getting treatments.”

Those at Make-A-Wish understand that it can be easy for these families and children to lose their positive light during these dark times. That’s the whole reason the foundations grants these wishes, so these families can forget about their battle and pain for a moment.

“When you think of hopes, it’s a mindset that anything is possible, and that’s what we do here for these kids,” said Auten.

All money donated during the 2020 Web Walk will go directly to all the wish kids who are waiting for their wishes to be granted. The foundation is close to reaching its goal for this fundraiser, but every dime makes a difference in these children’s lives.

“The sky’s the limit when it comes to a wish, because they are already going through chemotherapy, they’re already going to the doctor all the time, they’re already getting stem cell transplants. On top of that, to have their wish to be put on hold, its a lot to undertake,” said Auten.

On top of donations, Make-A-Wish of Great Pennsylvania and West Virginia is asking for everyone in the community to post videos of themselves dancing, running, walking or anything that they can do to workout on their Facebook page with the hashtag “WebWalk”. To donate, and participate in this year’s Web Walk, visit their Facebook page, or website for information.